HAYWOOD Co., NC (WSPA) – Two people are dead and a NC State Trooper is seriously hurt after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

NC Highway Patrol says it happened at US 74/23 and Old Balsam Rd. around 3 p.m.

They say a trooper had lights and sirens on for an “enforcement action,” when a car turned in front of the trooper.

The two people in that car were killed in the crash.

The trooper is said to be seriously injured and receiving medical treatment.