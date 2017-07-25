Workshop helps homeowners save on water bills

(WSPA) — Clemson Extension Agents are making an effort to help you save money on your water bill. They’re partnering with Spartanburg County Stormwater to offer workshops on how to collect rainwater.

Agents said we have been in drought conditions for a very long time and when it does rain heavily for a while it helps the drought conditions and lake levels but does not increase the water table to “normal” levels.

Organizers said they’re trying to educate people on water conservation via rain barrels, rain gardens, cisterns, and other general water conservation practices. Those practices include turning off the water when you brush your teeth, use “gray water” to water plants, water lawns and gardens early morning or late evening to reduce evaporation, sprinklers set on a timer and point sprinklers away from the road to reduce runoff and get efficient watering.

County officials said rain barrels are a super easy way to harvest roof/gutter runoff and turn it into something viable so you’re not spiking your water bill while trying to keep plants watered. Drew Jeffers with the Clemson Extension said this also reduces storm water pollution.

Organizers said the more water captured in barrels and used on gardens means the less road runoff that can carry pollutants like motor oil, litter, pet waste, fertilizers, and pesticides into the nearest creek, river, or lake.

Workshops will be held at 6 p.m. July 25 and August 10, as well as noon August 22.

The cost for the class is $50, and classes are limited to 12 people.

