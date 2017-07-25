Car window shot out on busy Spartanburg street

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate college student was driving home Monday night, when she said her car window was shot out Monday night.

Cadie Greissinger’s family says it happened near one of the busiest intersections in Spartanburg. Cadie’s mom, Pam Tatham, says it happened right across the street from The Beacon, just past the intersection at Daniel Morgan Avenue.

Tatham says around 9:30 p.m. Monday, she got a phone call from her daughter’s boyfriend.

“He said everything’s okay, but something has happened. Someone has shot Cadie’s window out. I was terrified, my heart sunk,” Tatham said.

Cadie told her mom she had just passed The Beacon when the shooting happened.

“She said it was dark, she was driving, and directly across the street from the liquor store, she saw a flash, and her window just exploded,” Tatham said.

While the car will need some serious repairs, Tatham is just thankful Cadie wasn’t seriously hurt.

If you were in the area or think you may have seen something, you are asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department.