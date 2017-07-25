Chase suspect ran because she has 4 kids, can’t go to jail, says report

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A woman was arrested after a high-speed police chase in Spartanburg County.

Deputies say the chase was on Business 85 northbound heading into the city around 6:49 a.m. Monday.

The chase went through the city with speeds between 50 and 90 mph with little or no traffic, according to a report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase ended when the vehicle pulled into a drive way in the 300 block of Wilmont Street in the city of Spartanburg.

A deputy puled a gun on the driver because they didn’t know if she had any weapons or what she was going to do with the car.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Shavonne Lantion of Moore, was charged with:

Habitual traffic offender

Driving Under Suspension 2nd offense

Speeding > 25 mph over limit

Blue Light Violation No Injury 1st Offense

She told deputies she knew she was a habitual traffic offender which is why she didn’t stop.

She said she knew she was going to jail and she can’t because she has four kids.