SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The coroner confirms his office is responding to a fire on Tuesday morning.

Dispatch received a call shortly after 10 a.m. of a fire at a duplex on Idlewood Circle.

It was reported that someone was trapped inside the fire.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirms that his office has been notified.

Several fire departments are responding, including Converse, Cherokee Springs, Drayton, Cowpens and Whitney.

This is a developing story.