Electric City ComiCon at Anderson Main Library on Aug. 5

Anderson, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Library System will host its Third Annual Electric City ComiCon from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, August 5 at the Main Library, 300 N. McDuffie St. in Anderson.

ComiCon is known for its comic artists, local authors and cosplayers in their amazing outfits that many of them create themselves.

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the Con will feature LightSpeed Demos. During this time there will be demonstrations done such as Cosplay with Jo-Ann Fabric and a Mini Robot Art Session with J. Chris Campbell.

All day features such as vendors, the Empire Games Gaming Corner, green screen booth for photos and more.

The Cosplay contest is at 2:30 p.m. but you must register that morning before the contest starts.

Food trucks will be outside from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Keynote sessions this year is at 3:45 p.m. featuring Marvel artist Sanford Greene who is best known for his work on Marvel’s Power Man and Iron Fist series.

More special guests will be there along with young adult authors such as Ryan Graudin and Megan Spooner.