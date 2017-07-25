Greenville Peace Center’s 2017-2018 Broadway season dates

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- The Peace Center located at 300 S Main St., Greenville, SC has just released their Fall 2017 through Spring 2018 Broadway Season dates.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 864-467-3000 or 800-888-7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at peacecenter.org

Schedule as follows:

The Bodyguard

Performances: Sept. 11-17

Prices: $35-$95

On sale to remaining Peacekeepers beginning: Monday, July 31

On sale to the public: Friday, Aug. 4

Fun Home

Performances: Sept. 26-Oct. 1

Prices: $25-$85

On sale to remaining Peacekeepers beginning: Monday, Aug. 7

On sale to the public: Friday, Aug. 11

Les Misérables

Performances: Oct. 31-Nov. 5

Prices: $45-$105

On sale to remaining Peacekeepers beginning: Monday, Aug. 28

On sale to the public: Friday, Sept. 1

School of Rock

Performances: Dec. 5-10

Prices: $35-$95

On sale to remaining Peacekeepers beginning: Tuesday, Sept. 5

On sale to the public: Friday, Sept. 8

On Your Feet!

Performances: Dec. 26-31

Prices: $35-$95

On sale to remaining Peacekeepers beginning: Monday, Sept. 18

On sale to the public: Friday, Sept. 22

The Phantom of the Opera

Performances: Jan. 31-Feb. 11, 2018

Prices: $65-$105

On sale to remaining Peacekeepers beginning: Monday, Oct. 2

On sale to the public: Friday, Oct. 6

The Color Purple

Performances: March 13-18, 2018

Prices: $35-$95