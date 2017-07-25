Greenville Peace Center’s 2017-2018 Broadway season dates

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- The Peace Center located at 300 S Main St., Greenville, SC has just released their Fall 2017 through Spring 2018 Broadway Season dates.
Tickets may be purchased by calling 864-467-3000 or 800-888-7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at peacecenter.org
Schedule as follows:
The Bodyguard
Performances: Sept. 11-17
Prices: $35-$95
On sale to remaining Peacekeepers beginning: Monday, July 31
On sale to the public: Friday, Aug. 4
Fun Home
Performances: Sept. 26-Oct. 1
Prices: $25-$85
On sale to remaining Peacekeepers beginning: Monday, Aug. 7
On sale to the public: Friday, Aug. 11
Les Misérables
Performances: Oct. 31-Nov. 5
Prices: $45-$105
On sale to remaining Peacekeepers beginning: Monday, Aug. 28
On sale to the public: Friday, Sept. 1
School of Rock
Performances: Dec. 5-10
Prices: $35-$95
On sale to remaining Peacekeepers beginning: Tuesday, Sept. 5
On sale to the public: Friday, Sept. 8
On Your Feet!
Performances: Dec. 26-31
Prices: $35-$95
On sale to remaining Peacekeepers beginning: Monday, Sept. 18
On sale to the public: Friday, Sept. 22
The Phantom of the Opera
Performances: Jan. 31-Feb. 11, 2018
Prices: $65-$105
On sale to remaining Peacekeepers beginning: Monday, Oct. 2
On sale to the public: Friday, Oct. 6
The Color Purple
Performances: March 13-18, 2018
Prices: $35-$95