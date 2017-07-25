Greenwood Police respond to Facebook posts about alleged abductor

The Greenwood Police Department says they are aware of Facebook post that alleges a man is trying to abduct women.

Hey everyone!

We are aware that several people are passing a picture around on Facebook concerning a male individual who is allegedly trying to abduct females. Our officers will continue to be on the lookout for suspicious behavior such as this, as always.

Many people wonder “what can I do?” You need to call 911 if you witness someone such as this individual doing something. We cannot arrest people based off of a shared post that has been seen by hundreds of people – we actually have to have documented proof of criminal activity. The best thing anyone can do is communicate with police whenever they feel their safety is in jeopardy so that we can respond appropriately.

Also consider this: if you don’t know the person who posted the picture, you’re sharing something that may or may not be true. The best practice is always to stay alert to your surroundings, and don’t put yourself in situations where you are more susceptible to being victimized. As always, if you need police assistance, don’t hesitate to call 9-1-1 and we’ll respond as quickly as possible! #keepingyousafe