SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police are asking for your help to find the man in the picture.

Police say on 6/13, he entered BB&T on E. Main St. and tried to cash fake checks on a clients account.

He presented a fake drivers license and left before police arrived.

If you have any information about his identity please contact INV Thomas @ 864-909-5973, the tip line @ 864-573-0000, or private message this page.

The case number is C17060422. Your information will be kept confidential.