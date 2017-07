GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police are asking for your help to identify two persons of interest in a theft that happened at Publix on S. Pleasantburg Dr.

Police say they stole a victim’s wallet while she was shopping and used the stolen credit cards at Target.

The incident happened on 07/22 around 7 p.m. Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.