Hwy 56 blocked after big rig overturns in Pauline

By Published: Updated:

PAULINE, SC (WSPA) – The SC Highway Patrol reports a tractor-trailer has crashed on Highway 56 near Zimmerman Lake Rd.

All lanes are blocked.

It happened around 4:35 on Tuesday.

The Highway Patrol website says this is an injury accident.

Pauline crash
Credit: Margaret Ann Harris

