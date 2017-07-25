Hwy 56 blocked after big rig overturns in Pauline

PAULINE, SC (WSPA) – The SC Highway Patrol reports a tractor-trailer has crashed on Highway 56 near Zimmerman Lake Rd.
All lanes are blocked.
It happened around 4:35 on Tuesday.
The Highway Patrol website says this is an injury accident.
