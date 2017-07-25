Man beat woman, pulled off her clothes so she couldn’t leave says report

Union Co., S.C. (WSPA)- On 3/14/2017 deputies were dispatched to a house on W. South St. for an assault, according to the Union Co. Police Department.

Police say they found a woman in the house alone with visible wounds to her face.

She said Jonathan Lee Blackwell, 25, punched her in the face multiple times and hit her in the back.

The victim says he also broke her phone and wouldn’t let her leave.

She told police she tried to leave and he pulled her clothes off violently.

Blackwell was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence, say police.