Man beat woman, pulled off her clothes so she couldn’t leave says report

By Published:
Jonathan Blackwell
Jonathan Blackwell

Union Co., S.C. (WSPA)- On 3/14/2017 deputies were dispatched to a house on W. South St. for an assault, according to the Union Co. Police Department.

Police say they found a woman in the house alone with visible wounds to her face.

She said Jonathan Lee Blackwell, 25, punched her in the face multiple times and hit her in the back.

The victim says he also broke her phone and wouldn’t let her leave.

She told police she tried to leave and he pulled her clothes off violently.

Blackwell was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence, say police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s