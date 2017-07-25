Police chase ends in multi-car crash in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A stolen car, being chased by police was involved in a 3-4 vehicle crash on Clemson Blvd., according to Anderson Police.

Police say a dispatch were told about a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for a silver Jaguar with a male driver wearing a red shirt.

They were told by the sheriff’s office that Travis Bentley, 31, had 5 warrants on him.

Police saw a man matching Bentley’s description driving a black Jaguar near the Regency Building and tried to pull it over.

The car took off and jumped the curb.

They were chasing the car north on Clemson Blvd. when it ran a red light at East West Parkway.

The Jaguar was T-boned by another car that had the green light.

Police say 3 to 4 cars were involved in the crash.

Bentley and another person in Jaguar were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.