Possible sighting of Stroupe in Henderson Co.

Related Coverage Day 4 of manhunt for Phillip Stroupe II in Pisgah Forest

HENDERSON Co., NC (WSPA) – There has been a possible sighting of the armed and dangerous suspect who was hiding in Pisgah Forest.

The sighting of Phillip Stroupe II was reported in the North Mills River Recreation area on July 24, 2017, at approximately 8 p.m., according to the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Henderson Co. deputies have been conducting interviews and searching in the area.

The Pisgah perimeter is being expanded to the east to encompass the North Mills River Road area, according to the sheriff’s office.

They say Transylvania County and Henderson County units are being assisted by numerous federal, state and local agencies are continuing to investigate leads in the area.

Whitaker Lane between N. Mills River Rd. and Mills River Way (at the Homestead subdivision) has been closed to traffic to assist with operations.

Stroupe is a 38 year old white male

Approximately 5’8” tall

Small build

Shaved head

Large, distinct tattoo on his neck just under his chin.

Stroupe is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach and call 911.