Results of House District 31 primary election

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – SC House District 31 held a primary election on Tuesday to determine who would run against each other in the general election for the seat.

Mike Fowler ran against Richard Gosnell for the Republican nomination and secured a win with 35 votes to Gosnell’s 12.

Four candidates competed for the Democratic nomination, with Rosalyn Henderson Myers and Mo Abusaft taking the majority of the votes at 607 and 505 each, respectively. Democratic candidate Jerome Rice Jr. received 377 votes and candidate Angela L Geter received 59.

Myers and Abusaft will have a runoff election on August 8th to determine who will be on the ticket in opposition to Fowler for the District 31 seat.

There were 1,600 total ballots cast in this primary election, which is roughly 8.5% of the total eligible voting population.