Section of Business 85 closes in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Some drivers can expect big changes on Tuesday’s commute.

A construction project on Business 85 will impact those who drive from Spartanburg to Greenville over the next few weeks.

About a half mile of southbound Business 85 has closed so crews can repair bridges on Business 85 from Hearon Circle to Buffington Road.

The S.C. Department of Transportation estimates the project will end Aug. 10.

Drivers headed south will be detoured onto I-585 northbound, left on I-85 southbound, left on I-26 eastbound, and then back onto Business 85 southbound.