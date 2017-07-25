Section of Business 85 closes in Spartanburg Co.

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
Credit: WNCN

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Some drivers can expect big changes on Tuesday’s commute.

A construction project on Business 85 will impact those who drive from Spartanburg to Greenville over the next few weeks.

About a half mile of southbound Business 85 has closed so crews can repair bridges on Business 85 from Hearon Circle to Buffington Road.

The S.C. Department of Transportation estimates the project will end Aug. 10.

Drivers headed south will be detoured onto I-585 northbound, left on I-85 southbound, left on I-26 eastbound, and then back onto Business 85 southbound.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s