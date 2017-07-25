Solar Eclipse events in Upstate SC

Greer:

– Noon – 3 p.m. at the Greer City Park for food and entertainment before the sky goes dark. First 1,000 guests get a free pair of eclipse viewing glasses. Admission is free.

Camp Croft State Park:

– “Paddle the Eclipse” from 1-4 p.m. and for ages 10 and up. Ages 16 and up will have to pay $2 to enter the park.

Woodside Park, FOuntain Inn:

– Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to the park. Food vendors, sweet treats and free viewing glasses will be given out.

Ware Shoals:

– “Battlefield Blackout” is from 2 – 3 p.m.at Ware Shoals School District 51 located at 56 S Greenwood Ave, Ware Shoals. Free viewing glasses will be provided and the event is free.

Clemson:

– ‘Tailgazing” at the Snow Family Outdoor Fitness and Wellness Center at Clemson University. Event opens at 10 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m. where 900 spots will be open for people to park their cars and watch the sky black out. To purchase a spot visit http://www.clemson.edu/science/departments/physics-astro/news-events/eclipse.html

Pickens:

– At the Southern Wesleyan University there will be food vendors and a live NASA stream of the eclipse.

Greenville:

– An eclipse festival at the Furman Paladin Stadium from Noon to 2 p.m. will be held. The eclipse happens at 2:38 p.m. so be ready and if there is inclement weather, the event will be moved the the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in downtown Greenville.

Anderson:

– The Anderson Jockey lot will be having a viewing party for the eclipse. Special eclipse sunglasses can be purchased for $2. The eclipse should start around 1:09 p.m. and peak at 2:37 p.m. in Anderson.

Central:

– Southern Wesleyan University in Central will be having a viewing party as well. The event is free and the first 3,000 visitors will get a free pair of eclipse viewing glasses.

Inman:

– Johnson Farms on New Cut Road will be having a viewing party, so bring the family and the picnic lunch. Eclipse viewing glasses will be available for purchase.