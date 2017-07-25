Teen charged in pedestrian hit-and-run in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG Co, S.C. (WSPA) – A teen is facing charges in a hit-and-run accident that left a man with serious injuries.

Mikayla Nicole Worley, 17, of Spartanburg has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily injury.

The crash happened Monday at the intersection of Highway 176 and Springfield Road in Spartanburg.

Corporal Bill Rhyne with the S.C. Highway Patrol said Worley was driving south on Springfield Road when she hit a 19-year-old Georgia man trying to cross the street.

Rhyne said the victim stepped out in front of Worley. Authorities found her near the scene of the accident a short time later.

The victim was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

Rhyne said Worley was not hurt in the crash.

Worley is in the Spartanburg County Detention Center, according to jail records.

She’s also charged with providing false information to police.