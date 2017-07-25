Spartanburg, Simpsonville, Powdersville Walmarts evacuated

Dorman Centre Walmart

Multiple Walmarts in Upstate SC have been evacuated.

Spartanburg Police Department says there were bomb threats at both Walmarts in Spartanburg.

Both have been evacuated.

Dorman Centre 141 Dorman Centre Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29301

Eastside Walmart 2151 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29307

Police say the calls were made by phone call.

Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office says a bomb threat was called in to the Powdersville Walmart around 5:30 p.m.

Simpsonville Police say the Walmart there has also been evacuated. They have not said if it was due to a threat.

We will update this article when we get more information.

