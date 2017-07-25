Teen hits car, runs driver off road, say Union Police

UNION, SC (WSPA) – A teen is accused of hitting a car, running the driver off the road and kicking the car, according to a report by Union Police.

The victim said he, his girlfriend and his 1-year-old child went to pick up his mom from work.

As he was pulling out, the suspect, Nicholas Eugene Campbell, 17, of Enoree, started yelling out of his car.

The victim said he pulled out onto Perrin Ave. and Campbell did a U-turn and starting following him.

Campbell hit his vehicle and ran him off the road, according to the man.

He said Campbell jumped out of his vehicle and chased his car, punching the back window and and kicking the car.

The victim said every time he is out and Campbell notices him, there is always an altercation.

He said it had been going on for 2 years or more.

Campbell is charged with Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature.

