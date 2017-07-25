Union YMCA 2 years after girl drowns

MIRACLE smith

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a 7-year-old that drowned at a Union YMCA pool in July of 2015.

Miracle Smith was at the Union YMCA with the Union County Housing Authority, for a day camp to swim.

Smith’s mother told 7 News in 2015 that Smith did not know how to swim.

The lawsuit claims that Smith was not tested for her swimming abilities or labeled as a non-swimmer. The lawsuit also claims that Smith was not given any flotation devices.

After Smith’s death, the Union YMCA made several changes to their swimming program.

The Housing Authority now brings smaller groups of children to the YMCA, they all undergo a swim test, and are given flotation devices if they are non-swimmers.

Union YMCA declined to comment on the pending litigation.

 

