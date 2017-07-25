Upstate nurse arrested, accused of stealing medication

INMAN, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate nurse has been arrested, accused of stealing medication.

A temporary order of suspension has been issued for Natalia Mikhailovna Roberts by the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation.

She’s been charged with theft of a controlled substance and violation of drug distribution laws.

Warrants show Roberts worked as a nurse for Lake Emory Post-Acute Care off Blackstock road in Inman.

It’s where warrants say the licensed practical nurse “unlawfully obtained a quantity of oxycodone” in May of this year.

The warrants say there were 78 doses of oxycodone for a patient when there would’ve been 96 doses of the controlled substance. Warrants show Roberts “intentionally… omitted information” required for records keeping.

Lake Emory did not want to comment on the nurse’s arrest.

Roberts was released from the Spartanburg County Detention center on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond.