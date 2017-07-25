Voters head to polls for House 31 primaries

WSPA Staff Published:
File: Associated Press

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Voters will head to the polls Tuesday in a primary for a Spartanburg representative.

Six candidates are running for S.C. House District 31 seat.

The seat is held by Harold Mitchell who announced earlier this year that he was stepping down for health reasons. Mitchell has served in the House of Representatives since November 2005.

Democratic candidates include Mo Abusaft, Angela Geter, Rosalyn Henderson Myers and Jerome Rice Jr.

Republican candidates include Michael Fowler and Richard Gosnell.

A primary runoff will be held Aug. 8.

The special election for the seat is Sept. 26.

Click or tap here for more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s