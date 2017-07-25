Voters head to polls for House 31 primaries

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Voters will head to the polls Tuesday in a primary for a Spartanburg representative.

Six candidates are running for S.C. House District 31 seat.

The seat is held by Harold Mitchell who announced earlier this year that he was stepping down for health reasons. Mitchell has served in the House of Representatives since November 2005.

Democratic candidates include Mo Abusaft, Angela Geter, Rosalyn Henderson Myers and Jerome Rice Jr.

Republican candidates include Michael Fowler and Richard Gosnell.

A primary runoff will be held Aug. 8.

The special election for the seat is Sept. 26.

