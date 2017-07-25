Upstate police chief dies suddenly after cardiac arrest

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

OCONEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – West Union Police Chief, Charles Edward Sanders, Jr., died Monday afternoon after having a cardiac arrest.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, Chief Charles Sanders, 47 of Seneca was pronounced dead at Oconee Memorial Hospital around 5:51 p.m.

The coroner’s report states that Chief Sanders suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the afternoon after arriving home from work.

Emergency response crews were sent to the home just after 5 p.m. and attempted to resuscitate him while en route to the emergency room.

The report also reads that Chief Sanders had a previous history with cardiac issues.

No autopsy will be performed and the death will be ruled as natural.

