Woman arrested on meth charges say Oconee Co. deputies

WALHALLA, SC (NEWS RELEASE) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Seneca woman yesterday on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine.

24 year old Tiffani Paige Matthews of Hanvey Drive was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 9:38 p.m. Matthews has also been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

A deputy from the Uniform Patrol Division on routine patrol initiated a traffic stop on E. Brown Street at Owens Road due to a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle, Matthews, quickly exited the vehicle and appeared to be extremely nervous, according to the deputy.

After obtaining Matthews’ name, the deputy discovered that Matthews had an outstanding warrant in Pickens County. A search of Matthews’ person produced a clear baggie that appeared to contain Methamphetamine.

A search of the vehicle also produced additional narcotics, including additional Methamphetamine and prescription medication.

Matthews was placed under arrest and transported to the Detention Center.

According to the deputy, the approximate weight of the methamphetamine discovered was 18 grams.

As of 11 a.m. this morning, Matthews remains in custody at the Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

A hold has also been placed on Matthews by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.