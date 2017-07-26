1 dead, 7 hurt after reported ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

<img src=”https://mgtvwspa.files.wordpress.com/2016/03/watch-live-article-banner-on-app.gif” width=”100%”>

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child.

Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.”

Wednesday was the opening day for the Fair, which runs until Aug. 6.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich released a statement Wednesday evening:

“I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured. I have ordered a full investigation into this incident and have ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.”

More stories you may like on 7News

One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested, police say A man accused of drunkenly strolling down a road in Maine wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped…

Fire Dept. smoke alarm blitz in Idlewood after fatal fire They want to get the word out that they will be canvassing the Idlewood Subdivision located in Spartanburg County Thursday evening around 5p…

Carolina Panthers donate $200,000 to Northside Initiative The Carolina Panthers call Spartanburg “home” for three weeks every summer. Now the team is giving back to the city in a big way.

Woman arrested after topless road rage attack say police SANDWICH, Mass. (AP) – Police say a Massachusetts motorist has been arrested after getting out of her sport utility vehicle, removing her sh…

SC domestic violence law unfair to gay couples rules court South Carolina’s highest court says people in same-sex relationships should get the same legal protections against domestic violence as hete…