2 arrested on meth charges in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE Co., NC (NEWS RELEASE) – Today the Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office along with the Buncombe Co. Anti-Crime Task Force concluded an investigation into illegal drug sales and stolen property with the following arrests.

Kevin Andrew Hyde

Kevin Andrew Hyde of Porter Road in Asheville was arrested on 07/25/2017. Kevin Hyde was charged with the following offenses:

One count of Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), One count of Possession of Methamphetamine, one count of Maintaining a Dwelling for Use, Storage, or Sale of Controlled Substances, one count of Felonious Possession of Stolen Goods, one count of Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Two additional warrants for arrest regarding traffic offenses were served on Hyde as well. Brown was placed under a $206,000 secured bond and remains in custody.

Kristina Lynn Hyde

Kristine Lynn Hyde of Porter Road in Asheville was arrested on 07/25/2017. Kristina Hyde was charged with the following offenses:

Two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine, one count of Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Kristina Hyde was placed under a $12,500 secured bond and remains in custody.

The Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office remain steadfast in their commitment to identify, thoroughly investigate, and arrest those individuals involved in the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics throughout Buncombe County.

Anyone with information about individuals selling illegal drugs is asked to contact the Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force at (828) 232-1580 and/or CrimeStoppers at (828) 250-5050.