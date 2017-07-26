Agencies investigate bomb threats at area Walmart stores

Related Coverage Upstate Walmart stores evacuated after bomb threats

(WSPA) — Authorities are investigating bomb threats received Tuesday at Walmart stores across the Upstate.

Both stores in Spartanburg were evacuated after someone phoned in threats.

According to police reports, the male caller used the same code that store employees use for bomb threats.

The caller claimed employees that there was a bomb in the electronics departments at both stores.

A bomb threat was reported to police by employees at the Dorman Centre Walmart around 4:50 p.m.

Police received a report of a bomb threat at the Eastside Walmart just five minutes later.

The stores were evacuated while officers, including a bomb technician with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 officers with SLED and the sheriff’s office, searched the stores.

Nothing was reportedly located.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Walmart store in Powdersville.

According to an incident report, the store manager said an employee was given the code the store uses for a bomb in the electronics department.

The caller provided his name and hung up.

The threat was placed from a blocked number.

That store was also evacuated and employees checked to make sure nothing was out of place or looked suspicious in the department before letting people return to the store.

Simpsonville Police Department says the Walmart there was also evacuated on Tuesday. Police did not say if it was due to a bomb threat.