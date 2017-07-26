Applications accepted for Citizens Police Academy in Oconee, Buncombe Co.

Applications are now being accepted for Citizens Police Academies in Oconee and Buncombe Co.

OCONEE Co.

Oconee Co. citizens can sign up at the sheriff’s website here.

Click on the “Citizens Police Academy” link near the upper right portion of the website.

Applications will need to be printed off and mailed to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 415 South Pine Street, Walhalla, SC 29691.

Those who are selected will have a chance to meet the Command Staff and many of the deputies of the Sheriff’s Office. Some of the topics covered will be patrol operations, equipment and its uses, criminal investigations, E-911 communications, SWAT team operations, plus a judicial overview by one of the local judges, information on detention and narcotics. On a Saturday during the classes, instructees will observe a SWAT team demonstration. At the conclusion of the classes, those who participate will be given a shirt, a certificate and a class photo.

There is a selection process for those who sign up, which includes a background check, according to Sgt. McGowan, Sheriff’s Office Coordinator of the “Citizens Police Academy.” Sgt. McGowan is hoping to reach demographics from every walk of life in Oconee County, with the class size limited to 35 due to logistic limitations. The classes will meet for 10 consecutive weeks on Tuesday evenings with the one Saturday meeting for the SWAT demonstration.

Dates are each Tuesday from Tuesday, September 5th until Tuesday, November 7th from 6pm until 9pm each night. The SWAT demonstration will take place at the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Advance Firearms and Tactical Training Center on Saturday, September 16th from 9am until 12 noon. All those who are selected will be notified. There is no cost for those who are selected for the “Citizens Police Academy.”

BUNCOMBE Co.

Applicants must be Buncombe County residents, and at least 18 years old. Space is limited to the first 25 Buncombe County residents who are approved to attend, and will be held at the Buncombe County Emergency Services Training Facility, located at 20 Canoe Lane in Woodfin.

Application must be completed in-full, subject to approval via screening through the National Crime Information Center system. The application can be accessed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSen3cVQXQeoq8ROGnlw7avtyJJ08ldql1-bCbChfP5-HqCBsw/viewform , or by contacting Sgt. Kim Mull at (828) 250-4427 or Kim.mull@buncombecounty.org .