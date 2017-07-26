Bridge on Bracken Road closed in Greenville Co., detour in place

By Published:

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The bridge on Bracken Road is closed for repairs, according to SCDOT.

A posted detour is in place.

SCDOT says the repairs are expected to take about three weeks, pending delays due to weather or other circumstances.

Travelers are asked to follow the posted detour route, which is Piedmont Golf Course Road.

SCDOT asks that you please use caution when traveling in work zones.

For more information, you can contact SCDOT’s Chris Madden or Brandon Wilson at (864) 241-1010.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s