Bridge on Bracken Road closed in Greenville Co., detour in place

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The bridge on Bracken Road is closed for repairs, according to SCDOT.

A posted detour is in place.

SCDOT says the repairs are expected to take about three weeks, pending delays due to weather or other circumstances.

Travelers are asked to follow the posted detour route, which is Piedmont Golf Course Road.

SCDOT asks that you please use caution when traveling in work zones.

For more information, you can contact SCDOT’s Chris Madden or Brandon Wilson at (864) 241-1010.

