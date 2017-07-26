Carolina Panthers donate $200,000 to Northside Initiative

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers call Spartanburg “home” for three weeks every summer. Now the team is giving back to the city in a big way.

The team is donating $200,000 to the city to help build the TK Gregg Recreation Center as part of the Northside Initiative.

James Rice is the athletics supervisor for the city of Spartanburg, and he says the TK Gregg Center will give children a brand new facility to use for all types of sporting events.

“It gives the opportunity for kids on the other side of town to have access to a field, to be able to go out and play, and just recreate and have fun,” Rice says.

Bill Barnet has led the efforts to re-develop the Northside community. He says it’s partnerships with Jerry Richardson and the team that lets the city know the Panthers truly consider Spartanburg to be a second home.

“The vision [Richardson] has created over the last 20 years for the Carolina Panthers is the same kind of vision that we’re trying to create here,” Barnet says. “A transformative idea [that’s] not so easy to accomplish, but really does make a difference, and in our case, it makes a difference to the people and particularly the children who will live here.”

Barnet says he hopes to have the center open by the start of 2019.