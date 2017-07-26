Celebration of life planned for bystander killed in chase

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Loved ones will gather Wednesday to remember a college student killed when his car was struck by an Anderson County deputy chasing a suspect.

A celebration of life for Joshua Martin will start at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mosaic Church in Easley.

Martin, 22, was killed Sunday when a deputy struck his car during a pursuit of a stolen vehicle. The coroner says Martin was pinned inside the car and died at the scene.

According to an obituary, Martin is survived by his parents, a brother, sister and stepbrother.

Martin was a student at Greenville Technical College.

“He had a passion for learning how things worked. He was highly fascinated by drone technology, loved the outdoors, especially skiing and kayaking, but he will mostly be remembered as being a dreamer with an entrepreneur’s spirit; always being in the middle of something, but always talking about his next big idea,” according to an obituary.

Funeral services are planned 4 p.m. Friday at the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home in Easley.