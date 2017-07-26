Child’s recording of SC sex assault on tablet leads to guilty plea

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 65-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in South Carolina after a child used a tablet computer to record him sexually assaulting another child.

Solicitor Rick Hubbard says Jerry Heard pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor before his trial started in Edgefield County.

Hubbard says the key evidence was audio of the attack on the 6-year-old child recorded by an 11-year-old using her tablet. He said Heard was a family acquaintance of both girls and was alone with them during the incident.

The prosecutor said in a statement the parents of the children listened to the recording and recognized Heard’s voice.

Hubbard says Heard was convicted in Alabama in 1990 of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12.

More stories you may like on 7News

One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested, police say A man accused of drunkenly strolling down a road in Maine wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped…

Fire Dept. smoke alarm blitz in Idlewood after fatal fire They want to get the word out that they will be canvassing the Idlewood Subdivision located in Spartanburg County Thursday evening around 5p…

Carolina Panthers donate $200,000 to Northside Initiative The Carolina Panthers call Spartanburg “home” for three weeks every summer. Now the team is giving back to the city in a big way.

Woman arrested after topless road rage attack say police SANDWICH, Mass. (AP) – Police say a Massachusetts motorist has been arrested after getting out of her sport utility vehicle, removing her sh…

SC domestic violence law unfair to gay couples rules court South Carolina’s highest court says people in same-sex relationships should get the same legal protections against domestic violence as hete…