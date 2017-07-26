Divers search lake for NFL star’s $100,000-plus earring

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — An NFL star’s diamond earring valued at more than $100,000 is now presumed lost on the murky bottom of a Georgia lake.

WXIA-TV reported Tuesday that Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones lost it when he hit a boat wake and took a spill while jet skiing in Lake Lanier, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) outside Atlanta.

He resurfaced but his pricey earring didn’t.

SCUBA divers have been searching the lake bottom, hoping to capture a flashlight’s reflection off the jewelry amid old trees that have been submerged since the man-made lake’s creation in the 1950s.

So far, no luck.

Falcons training camp begins Thursday and goes through Aug. 4. The first preseason game is Aug. 26 against the Arizona Cardinals, the grand opening of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

