Ford recalling 117,000 vehicles for safety defect

DETROIT (AP) – Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 117,000 vehicles because the bolts in the seat, seat belt or seat belt buckle may fracture.

The recall involves the 2014 F-Series pickup, 2014 E-Series van, 2014-2015 Ford Escape and the 2015 Lincoln MKC SUV. Most of the affected vehicles are in the U.S., but there are 20,681 in Canada and 1,510 in Mexico.

Ford says if the bolt fractures, the seat or the seat belt’s performance could be compromised in a sudden stop or crash.

The company says it’s not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the defect.

Customers will be notified and dealers will replace the affected bolts for free.

