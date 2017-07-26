Georgia girl who survived stabbing home with family

(WSPA/AP) — A 9-year-old girl who police say was stabbed by her mother is home with relatives after two weeks in an intensive care unit.

Police say Isabel Martinez stabbed her five children and husband at their home near Atlanta on July 6.

Diana Romero is the only survivor.

She’s now in the care of an uncle who says seeing his niece endure surgeries with a smile gives him hope.

Martinez has been charged with five counts of murder and six counts of aggravated assault.

Family members have set up a Gofundme page to raise money for funeral expenses and Diana’s medical expenses. Click or tap here for information.