Greenville Police K-9 Unit helping pets in need

WSPA Staff Published:
FILE

(WSPA) – Police officers are joining forces with Greenville Humane Society to help pets in need.

The Greenville Police K-9 Unit is holding an event called Fill the K-9 Trailer from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.

Donations are needed to help with urgent needs at the local humane society, police said in a news release.

Those who want to help can drop off donations in front of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 650 N. Academy St.

People are welcome to meet the department dogs and see the department’s new K-9 trailer.

Below is a list of items provided by Greenville Police Department.

Urgent Needs
13-gallon Drawstring Kitchen Trash Bags
Cat Litter – Clumping Only
Distilled Water
Non-Instant Rice
Small and Medium Cat and Dog Treats
Kraft American Cheese Slices
New or Gently Used Dog and Cat Toys
Canned Dog and Cat Food
Newborn and Premature Baby Socks
Hand Soap, Individual Dispensers and Refills
Bleach, Clorox Only – Cannot Use Splashless

General Needs
Fleece Blankets, Twin-sized or smaller only
Towels, New or Gently Used
General Office Supplies
Pet Carriers and Crates, New or Gently Used
Clorox Wipes
Playtex Dish Gloves
Printer Paper
Tube Socks, Large
Newspaper, With Sticker Advertisements Removed
Liquid Laundry Detergent

