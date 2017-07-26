Greenville Police K-9 Unit helping pets in need

(WSPA) – Police officers are joining forces with Greenville Humane Society to help pets in need.

The Greenville Police K-9 Unit is holding an event called Fill the K-9 Trailer from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.

Donations are needed to help with urgent needs at the local humane society, police said in a news release.

Those who want to help can drop off donations in front of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 650 N. Academy St.

People are welcome to meet the department dogs and see the department’s new K-9 trailer.

Below is a list of items provided by Greenville Police Department.

Urgent Needs

13-gallon Drawstring Kitchen Trash Bags

Cat Litter – Clumping Only

Distilled Water

Non-Instant Rice

Small and Medium Cat and Dog Treats

Kraft American Cheese Slices

New or Gently Used Dog and Cat Toys

Canned Dog and Cat Food

Newborn and Premature Baby Socks

Hand Soap, Individual Dispensers and Refills

Bleach, Clorox Only – Cannot Use Splashless

General Needs

Fleece Blankets, Twin-sized or smaller only

Towels, New or Gently Used

General Office Supplies

Pet Carriers and Crates, New or Gently Used

Clorox Wipes

Playtex Dish Gloves

Printer Paper

Tube Socks, Large

Newspaper, With Sticker Advertisements Removed

Liquid Laundry Detergent