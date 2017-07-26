Help find armed fugitive, sex offender in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a fugitive.

55-year-old Mark Charles Brown is a registered sex offender and is wanted for Failure to Register 3rd or Subsequent, Violation of Probation, DUS Bench Warrant, and Giving False Information to Law Enforcement Bench Warrant.

Brown is 5’9″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies say you should not try to confront him under any circumstances.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4444 or 911.

To report information anonymously, you can contact the Anderson Area Crime Stoppers at (888) 274-6372.

