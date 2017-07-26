Help find attempted armed robbery suspect in Greenville Co.

(NEWS RELEASE) – Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individual.

On July 9, 2017, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted armed robbery at the Bank of America ATM (6125 White Horse Road).

The victim reported he was approached by the shown suspect who demanded money, threatened him and displayed a firearm that was tucked in his pants. The victim then got in to his vehicle and drove away.

The suspect got into the pictured vehicle and briefly followed the victim down White Horse Road.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.