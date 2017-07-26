Help find missing man Thomas Bryson of Henderson Co.

Henderson Co., N.C. (WSPA)- The Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing Hendersonville man, Thomas A. Bryson.

Bryson is 68 years-old, 5’9” and approximately 175 lbs. He has a gray mustache and gray hair.

He was last seen leaving his home this morning at 8:35 a.m.

He was reported missing in the vicinity of South Mills River Road.

He was last seen wearing a plaid, dark colored shirt, dark brown cargo shorts, tennis shoes and driving a silver Honda Ridgeline with a West Henderson Falcons tag on the front of the car.

If you have any information on Mr. Bryson’s whereabouts, please contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.