ID of 2 killed after trooper-involved crash in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD Co., NC (WSPA) – Two people are dead and an NC State Trooper is seriously hurt after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

NC Highway Patrol says it happened at US 74/23 and Old Balsam Rd. around 3 p.m.

They say a trooper had lights and sirens on for an “enforcement action,” when a car turned in front of the trooper.

The two people in that car were killed in the crash.

They have been identified as 84-year-old Robert Lee Nelson and 82-year-old Esther Matilda Nelson.

The trooper is said to be seriously injured and receiving medical treatment.

More stories you may like on 7News

One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested, police say A man accused of drunkenly strolling down a road in Maine wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped…

Fire Dept. smoke alarm blitz in Idlewood after fatal fire They want to get the word out that they will be canvassing the Idlewood Subdivision located in Spartanburg County Thursday evening around 5p…

Carolina Panthers donate $200,000 to Northside Initiative The Carolina Panthers call Spartanburg “home” for three weeks every summer. Now the team is giving back to the city in a big way.

Woman arrested after topless road rage attack say police SANDWICH, Mass. (AP) – Police say a Massachusetts motorist has been arrested after getting out of her sport utility vehicle, removing her sh…

SC domestic violence law unfair to gay couples rules court South Carolina’s highest court says people in same-sex relationships should get the same legal protections against domestic violence as hete…