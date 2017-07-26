ID of 2 killed after trooper-involved crash in Haywood Co.

By Published:

HAYWOOD Co., NC (WSPA) – Two people are dead and an NC State Trooper is seriously hurt after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

NC Highway Patrol says it happened at US 74/23 and Old Balsam Rd. around 3 p.m.

They say a trooper had lights and sirens on for an “enforcement action,” when a car turned in front of the trooper.

The two people in that car were killed in the crash.

They have been identified as 84-year-old Robert Lee Nelson and 82-year-old Esther Matilda Nelson.

The trooper is said to be seriously injured and receiving medical treatment.

