Inside Finding Neverland’s Glitter Vortex

Telling the story of how playwright J.M. Barrie found inspiration to write Peter Pan, the Broadway hit “Finding Neverland” is now showing at the Peace Center! Based on the Oscar winning film starring Johnny Depp, it’s celebrated for its score, choreography and heart warming message that there’s a child inside all of us. Jennifer Martin takes us behind the scenes to look at the show’s breathtaking “glitter vortex” special effect.

Finding Neverland is showing at the Peace Center from July 25-30th. For tickets and more information, click here.

