Man gets 5 life sentences for breaking into Spartanburg Co. home

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man received five life sentences without parole for breaking into a home at gunpoint and forcing the people inside to hand over jewelry and over $4,100, according to a press release from Solicitor Barry Barnette.

59-year-old Donald Scott Robertson was found guilty of first-degree burglary, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a violent felon.

The crimes occurred on June 17, 2016, when Robertson broke into a home on Cannons Campground Road and waited for the residents to return home.

Once a man and women entered the front door, Robertson confronted them while wearing a ski mask and gloves.

He was armed with a pistol and forced the couple to sit on a couch while he took cash from both victims and a watch from the woman.

Robertson then forced the victims to drive to the SC Telco bank on Asheville Highway and had the man cash a check for $4,100.

When they returned to the home on Cannons Campground Road, the victims noticed Robertson was walking slowly and they were able to slam the front door on him and call 911.

After investigating, deputies learned that Robertson and his girlfriend rented a room at a hotel on Highway 9 hours after the robbery.

Deputies interviewed Robertson’s girlfriend and she gave them a gold watch that Robertson gave her after the robbery.

The watch matched the description of the stolen one.

Bank surveillance video further collaborated the statements given by the victims.

Robertson is not eligible for parole.

His prior criminal record includes convictions for armed robbery, kidnapping, and multiple burglaries.

Deputies believe Robertson was responsible for multiple home invasions and other crimes that occurred in the spring of 2016.

“Mr. Robertson’s days of terrorizing the people of Spartanburg County are over,” Assistant Solicitor Spencer Smith said.

