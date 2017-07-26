Man wanted for questioning in church break-ins

McDOWELL Co., NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a man wanted for question in a couple of church break-ins.

The are looking for Adam Keith Rumfelt, 26, who is reportedly homeless, according to the report.

Deputies say no charges have been filed against Rumfelt. He is wanted for questioning.

He is described as:

White male

6 feet, 3 inches tall

260 pounds

He has short brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Rumfelt’s whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Andy Manis at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). Now, you can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text MCDOWELLTIPS and your information to 274637 (CRIMES). With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.