PICS: Help ID armed robbery suspects in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying two suspects who they say were involved in an armed robbery.

The robbery happened at about 4:50 p.m. on July 10th at the Dollar General on South Main Street.

The two suspects entered the store and demanded money from the attendant, deputies say.

They say one of the suspects had a gun.

The suspects were given an unknown amount of cash and fled the scene.

A K-9 officer tried to track the suspects but was unable to find them.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (864) 260-4435.

You can also submit an anonymous tip through Anderson Area Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC, submitting a tip here, or texting “TIPSC” along with the tip information to CRIMES.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest and conviction.

 

