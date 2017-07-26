Possible stabbing at Spartanburg Motor Lodge, dispatch says

By Published:

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies and EMS responded to a possible stabbing on Charisma Drive, according to Spartanburg County dispatch.

A call came in at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the Spartanburg Motor Lodge for the reported stabbing.

No other details were immediately available.

We have a crew on the scene.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

