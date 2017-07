Possible stabbing at Spartanburg Motor Lodge, dispatch says

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies and EMS responded to a possible stabbing on Charisma Drive, according to Spartanburg County dispatch.

A call came in at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the Spartanburg Motor Lodge for the reported stabbing.

No other details were immediately available.

We have a crew on the scene.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

More stories you may like on 7News

One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested, police say A man accused of drunkenly strolling down a road in Maine wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped…

Fire Dept. smoke alarm blitz in Idlewood after fatal fire They want to get the word out that they will be canvassing the Idlewood Subdivision located in Spartanburg County Thursday evening around 5p…

Carolina Panthers donate $200,000 to Northside Initiative The Carolina Panthers call Spartanburg “home” for three weeks every summer. Now the team is giving back to the city in a big way.

Woman arrested after topless road rage attack say police SANDWICH, Mass. (AP) – Police say a Massachusetts motorist has been arrested after getting out of her sport utility vehicle, removing her sh…

SC domestic violence law unfair to gay couples rules court South Carolina’s highest court says people in same-sex relationships should get the same legal protections against domestic violence as hete…