Rep. Steve Scalise released from hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) – Hospital: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise discharged month after shooting, beginning rehabilitation.

Scalise and four other people were injured last month when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman.

The congressman was struck in the hip and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs. He has undergone several surgeries.

