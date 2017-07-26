Road BACK OPEN after crash on Hwy 14 in Greenville Co.

Credit: Scott Wright

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The road is back open after a crash on S.C. 14 at S.C. 80, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened at about 4:11 p.m. on Wednesday.

7News viewer Scott Wright sent us a picture of the accident.

It appears a truck rolled over.

The road was blocked for over an hour.

No injuries were reported.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

