Road BACK OPEN after crash on Hwy 14 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The road is back open after a crash on S.C. 14 at S.C. 80, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened at about 4:11 p.m. on Wednesday.

7News viewer Scott Wright sent us a picture of the accident.

It appears a truck rolled over.

The road was blocked for over an hour.

No injuries were reported.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested, police say A man accused of drunkenly strolling down a road in Maine wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped…

Fire Dept. smoke alarm blitz in Idlewood after fatal fire They want to get the word out that they will be canvassing the Idlewood Subdivision located in Spartanburg County Thursday evening around 5p…

Carolina Panthers donate $200,000 to Northside Initiative The Carolina Panthers call Spartanburg “home” for three weeks every summer. Now the team is giving back to the city in a big way.

Woman arrested after topless road rage attack say police SANDWICH, Mass. (AP) – Police say a Massachusetts motorist has been arrested after getting out of her sport utility vehicle, removing her sh…

SC domestic violence law unfair to gay couples rules court South Carolina’s highest court says people in same-sex relationships should get the same legal protections against domestic violence as hete…