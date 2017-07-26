Spartanburg woman allegedly attacks deaf, mute man with razor

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg woman is accused of attacking a man with a razor blade.

Cheryl Laterse Jackson, 26, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Jackson sliced the victim twice, leaving the victim with cuts that required several stitches, according to a warrant.

A Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputy responded to a stabbing at the intersection of Ridgecrest Avenue and New Cut Road around

The deputy found the victim walking in the middle of Ridgecrest Avenue with cuts to his upper back and an arm.

The deputy wasn’t able to communicate with the victim, who’s deaf, mute and illiterate, according to an incident report.

On Tuesday, Jackson was identified as the suspect by name and through a photo lineup.

Jackson is also charged with domestic violence in an unrelated case.

A warrant states that Jackson punched the victim in the face and threatened to kill him in front of police officers on Tuesday.

Jackson is in the Spartanburg County Detention Center under an $8,000 bond.