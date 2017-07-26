Toe problems? No problem. There’s a solution

(WSPA) – Many women love high heels, but wearing them can lead to painful Osteoarthritis… of the big toe.

Until recently, the only solution in the U.S. was a surgery that fused together two bones and left patients without flexibility in their toe.

It’s synthetic cartilage that acts as a shock absorber, which means patients don’t lose toe motion and can even put weight on it almost immediately.

A Canadian study shows the implant has a 91 percent success rate in reducing pain and improving motion.

